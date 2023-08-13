Jamie Foxx Spotted Running Errands In Wake Of Antisemitism Controversy

Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the second time since his antisemitic controversy last weekend. After posting “They killed this dude named Jesus…What do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove,” on Instagram, Foxx was accused of antisemitism. Many saw the post as anti-Semitic as it, unintentionally or not, invoked the notion of Jewish Decide. Furthermore, Jewish Decide is the belief that the Jewish people are collectively responsible for the death of Jesus. Additionally, in the early history of Christianity, the idea was used as justification for pogroms and other acts of violence and persecution against the Jews.

Foxx apologized for the comments the following day. “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words may have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant by “they” not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx ❤️🦊🙏,” the actor wrote on August 5.

Foxx Seen Running Errands With Ex

US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

After a pickleball outing earlier this week, paparazzi caught another glimpse of the actor. Foxx, dressed in a black AMIRI sweater, black sweatpants, and white sneakers, was spotted with his ex, Kristin Grannis. Grannis is the mother of Foxx’s youngest daughter Annalise. In stark contrast to Foxx’s all-black outfit, Grannis was dressed in all orange. According to the images published by outlets such as Page Six, Foxx appeared to be delivering some items from CVS.

All of this comes amid Foxx’s continued recovery from an unspecified medical emergency that he suffered in April. Foxx was hospitalized after reportedly collapsing on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. As with a number of other mysterious collapses in recent months, Foxx’s hospitalization led to a wave of unsubstantiated conspiracies linking his collapse to the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, neither Foxx nor his family have chosen to make the details of Foxx’s health scare public.

