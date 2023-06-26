Two months ago fans were shocked to hear that Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized for a still unspecified “medical complication.” Subsequently according to Page Six, the actor is “doing well” as reported by one of his co-stars. Porscha Coleman stars as Foxx’s sister on the Netflix comedy Dad! Stop Embarrassing Me. She recently told Entertainment Weekly that Foxx “is resting” and followed it up saying that he “will be back.” She didn’t clarify further what exactly the actor is dealing with. Instead she simply said that he’s “always valued his privacy.”

Jamie Foxx’s situation was first revealed to the world back in April. His daughter posted about it on Instagram claiming that he “was already on his way to recovery.” The post has since been deleted. Despite that, it hasn’t stopped people from speculating what may have happened. Representatives for Foxx have been very quiet throughout the process. The only statement they’ve made was debunking a theory that whatever happened to him had to do with his COVID-19 vaccination status. Recent reports from family members have claimed that Foxx is progressing well and has been out of the hospital for weeks.

US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Next month, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega’s new movie They Cloned Tyrone drops on Netflix. The movie is a unique fusion of 70s blaxploitation films with surrealist science fiction. The film got its first trailer earlier this month and is due out on July 21st. Earlier this year, Foxx played a role in the action thriller God Is A Bullet.

Jamie Foxx's next project is a game show with his eldest daughter Corinne. The show will continue being developed once Foxx is fully recovered.

