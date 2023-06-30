Back in April, Jamie Foxx suffered a still unknown health crisis while filming a movie. Since then updates on the actors condition have come sparingly. The only statement he’s made himself was a brief one back in May. Foxx posted to his Instagram story with a message to his fans that read “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” Representatives for Foxx also had to make a public statement confirming that his medical complication has nothing to do with his Covid vaccinations status.

Now the newest development in Jamie Foxx’s ongoing recovery has to do with construction that’s being done on his mansion. According to Page Six, his 17,000-square foot mansion has been undergoing renovations recently. Pictures they received from his house show a large dumpster filled with construction materials in the mansions back yard. It’s unclear what renovations are being done to the mansion at this time. It’s also unclear whether or not this is where Jamie Foxx has spent much of his recovery time.

US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Man of the updates on Foxx’s condition have come from his daughter Corinne. She denied a report that his health had taken a turn for the worse. Instead she said he was recuperating and even added that he had “been out of the hospital for weeks.”

Jamie Foxx’s co-star Porscha Coleman also commented on his wellbeing earlier this week. She said that the actor is “doing well” and that privacy had always been important to him. Fans may never know for sure what exactly happened to Foxx given all the conflicting reports. At the very least he has projects planned and still in production going forward. What do you think about the renovations being made to Jamie Fox’s house during his ongoing recovery? Let us know in the comment section below.

