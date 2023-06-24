Jamie Foxx’s health has been referred to as “the best-kept secret in Hollywood,” which is no surprise considering the conflicting reports that emerged about it. Since April of this year, when his family announced a medical emergency that left him hospitalized, many wonder what could be happening to the screen star. However, on that note of family, they reportedly visited him in rehab and to provide promising updates. Now, another undisclosed family member came forward to Page Six and said that Foxx is “recovering well.” Although the vague nature of the quote and source don’t give us a lot, hopefully this truly is someone close to his circle that is relaying accurate news.

In fact, the same could be said for many other reports on the Texas native’s condition. Moreover, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne had to address media speculation amid claims that the family was “preparing for the worst.” “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote on Instagram. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Jamie Foxx In London

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Jamie Foxx attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel’s on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

While many are frustrated at the lack of specificity and clarity of these updates, they are coming from the 55-year-old’s family, which is the most important source in this conversation. In addition, their approach to divulging information about him might have effects on his future career, but is nonetheless their decision and must be respected for privacy’s sake. Regardless, no shortage of rumors emerged online over the past few months. One of those came from Mike Tyson, who Jamie Foxx is set to play in an upcoming biopic. Furthermore, the boxer allegedly heard that he had a stroke, although this is unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, we do know that reports suggested that he was in a Chicago facility undergoing treatment and care. Also, a whole slew of projects are on the table for Foxx this summer. First, there’s his film God Is A Bullet, his Netflix flick They Cloned Tyrone, and his voice acting in the Will Ferrell comedy Strays. Meanwhile, his action-comedy with Cameron Diaz, Back In Action, is in production limbo. For more news and the latest alleged updates on Jamie Foxx, stay posted on HNHH.

