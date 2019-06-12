recovering
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Reportedly "Recovering Well" According To Family MemberDespite the good news, another family friend said that he hasn't been able to witness that recovery himself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTiger Woods Is Home From Car Crash & Is "Getting Stronger Everyday"The road to recovery is a long one. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBoosie Walks For The First Time Since Being Shot In The LegThe rapper is taking his first steps since suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg. By Madusa S.
- AnticsMike Posner Recovering In Hospital After Rattlesnake BiteMike Posner suffered a bad rattlesnake bite this week that required him being airlifted to a hospital.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsPatriots Legend Tedy Bruschi Reportedly Suffers Stroke, "Recovering Well"Bruschi suffered a stroke during his playing career in 2005.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCavs Owner Dan Gilbert Faces "Intensive" Rehab After Suffering StrokeGilbert has been released from the hospital.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDavid Ortiz's Wife Offers Update On His Condition After ShootingOrtiz is now sitting up and has taken some steps.By Alexander Cole