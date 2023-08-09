Jamie Foxx Seen Indulging His Love Of Pickleball

Jamie Foxx continues to slowly recover from the life-threatening medical episode he underwent earlier this year. While his family has not made the details of what exactly caused his hospitalization, Foxx and others have since hinted that it was a life-or-death situation. While Foxx has been taking it slow, one of the activities he has seemingly enjoyed is pickleball. The tennis variant is in the midst of a national craze with thousands taking up the sport. While city councils pump money into the construction of new courts, many celebrities have begun to invest in their own teams. There is even the MPL (Major Pickleball League), which includes 24 teams made up of some of the best pickleball players in the world.

Foxx was spotted playing with a few friends back in July amid the first public sightings of the actor during his recovery. In fact, Foxx loves pickleball so much that he invested in his own paddle company, The Best Paddle. As his recovery continues, and he comes off a minor antisemitism scandal, Foxx was once again seen down at the pickleball courts with a few friends.

Foxx Displays Some Impressive Pickleball Skills

This time, Foxx was seen getting into some doubles action. Also taking part in the workout were NFL agent Ryan Sherry, director Taylor Chien, and Olympic beach volleyball player Casey Patterson. It appeared to be quite a lively match, with Patterson posting a video of a particularly nasty shot from Foxx. A beautiful spinning drop-shot, Foxx’s effort was basically impossible to return. “That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya,” Patterson captioned the video.

Foxx himself also got in on the trash talk. “I got dead balls out here! Dead balls!” Foxx teased. However, there were some who didn’t believe that it was Foxx who hit such an impressive shot. In fact, Patterson went as far as to post another angle of the shot to prove it was in fact Foxx who hit it. “For all the haters in the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn’t hit the ball,” Casey captioned the follow-up video.

