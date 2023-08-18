Jamie Foxx Living Large On Mexico Vacation

Jamie Foxx has headed south of the border, jetting off on vacation in the beautiful Mexican city of Tulum. Tulum is a pre-Mayan walled city with beautiful beaches, amazing history, and world-famous swimming holes. Foxx was spotted enjoying said swimming holes in photos published by various online outlets.

The vacation comes just five months after the actor was suddenly hospitalized in April while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action. It was the latest in a long series of issues that had hampered production. Furthermore, the coverage of Foxx’s hospitalization was a mess, with Foxx seemingly both on the verge of death and recovering well. After many conflicting reports about his status, his daughter revealed in mid-May that he had been out of the hospital for several weeks.

Foxx Speaks On Health From Vacation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Foxx also spoke more personally about his recovery in a post featuring more snaps from his vacation. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays,” Foxx wrote alongside a handful of selfies posted to Instagram. Messages of support from the likes of Jeremy Renner and Octavia Spencer could be seen in the comments section.

It’s the latest positive update from the star, who was also recently seen playing pickleball with some star opponents. Foxx was seen getting into some doubles action. Also taking part in the workout were NFL agent Ryan Sherry, director Taylor Chien, and Olympic beach volleyball player Casey Patterson. It appeared to be quite a lively match, with Patterson posting a video of a particularly nasty shot from Foxx. A beautiful spinning drop-shot, Foxx’s effort was basically impossible to return. “That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya,” Patterson captioned the video.

