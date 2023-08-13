vacation
- RelationshipsAnderson .Paak Appears To Have A New Flame Following DivorceAnderson .Paak seems to be doing okay.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsAre Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Back Together? Vacation Photos Spark Reunion RumorsLori Harvey and Damson Idris recently shared photos from their strikingly similar-looking vacation destinations.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearSaweetie's St. Barts Vacation Photos Prove She's Ending The Year On A High NoteOur favourite stars are travelling all over the globe to ring in NYE in style, though Saweetie might be one of the best dressed.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Links Up With Shy Glizzy In Turks & CaicosDrake continues to get up to all sorts of things in Caribbean.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake & Camila Cabello Have A Turks & Caicos Getaway On Jet Skis, Spark Dating RumorsOf course, these stars are so big that anyone that they hang out with will become gossip, but they seemed to have fun regardless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Awkwardly Stares At Back-Flipping Tourist In Turks & Caicos: WatchHaving gymnastics skills is one way to catch Champagne Papi's attention.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJacquees & Deiondra Sanders Are Living Large & Boo'd Up On VacationThe seemingly romantic pairing enjoyed some boat days and fun nights with friends, and it looks like they made their IG debut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTom Brady All Smiles On Vacation Despite Antonio Brown CommentsBrady seems unbothered by the bold claims made by his ex-teammate.By Ben Mock
- TVMomma Dee Accuses Bambi Of Lying About Lil Scrappy & Erica Dixon's VacationMomma Dee didn't hold back.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDDG Allegedly Confirms Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors With Accidental Snapchat PostFans want an explanation.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTia Mowry Embraces "Newfound Peace" On Post-Divorce VacationTia Mowry says her recent trip was nothing short of "transformative."By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearAshanti's Vacation Glow Is Unmatched, Singer Thirst Traps In A Golden BikiniAfter celebrating her birthday with Nelly and friends, the R&B darling is back to her usual routine of looking bomb by the beach.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBritney Spears Ditches L.A. Amid Knife Controversy, Heads To Private IslandBritney Spears looks to be enjoying her vacation despite recent drama.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesErica Mena Says Bernice Burgos Is Her Skin Colour Goals, Responds To "Blackfacing" Backlash"This is insane how pressed people are about someone they claim is 'cancelled,'" the reality starlet pointed out this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Bikini-Clad Vacation Photo DumpKim and some friends seemingly had a great time on a recent vacation.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz And DMX's Sons Enjoy Vacation Together In Sweet New PhotoUsers wonder when the collab is coming.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsStormzy & Maya Jama Reconciliation Rumours Run Rampant As Exes Seemingly Vacation TogetherThe pair first ended their romance after four years in 2019, but it seems fate may be pulling them back together all this time later.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Brown Jumps From A Waterfall In JamaicaChris Brown has been getting adventurous on his Caribbean getaway.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Living Large On Mexico VacationFoxx hit up the famed swimming holes in Tulum.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Model Tianna Lynnm Vacation In Ibiza With Friends Amid SZA Dating RumoursMeanwhile, Travis' co-parent Kylie Jenner just celebrated her 26th birthday back in America.By Hayley Hynes