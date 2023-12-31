Saweetie's St. Barts Vacation Photos Prove She's Ending The Year On A High Note

We're still waiting on Saweetie's debut album, but that doesn't mean the Icy Girl is leaving us totally in the dark. As she continues to craft what she hopes comes across as a cohesive body of work, we can confirm that she's currently living her best life in St. Barths. While many stars are spending the final days of 2023 in Aspen, Saweetie decided to beat the cold weather and show off her bodacious body in glamorous outfits. In one of her latest photo dumps, the California native's curves were sparkling in a sequin-clad dress that kept all eyes on her.

"St. barth me plzzz 🙂🛥️🥂🌊✨," she wrote in the caption on Saturday (December 30). Interestingly, many Instagram users in the comments are comparing Saweetie to another recording artist with a surgically enhanced physique. "Why do [you] look like SZA in these pics?" one person asked. "I thought it was SZA for a split second," another agreed.

Saweetie Shimmers and Shines in St. Barts

Of course, that's not all the content the "Best Friend" hitmaker has been sharing from her trip so far. Yesterday her feed lit up with a carousel that kicks off showing Saweetie in a sexy yellow dress, with flirty cutouts beneath her breast and on her thigh.

It looks like the fashionista was enjoying some booze while posing for photos, and Flo Milli is already praising her in the comments. Elsewhere, Benny Drama, Tay Money, and Jena Frumes are all singing Saweetie's praises ahead of 2024. Even if she postpones her project for another year, we're curious to see what designers she'll don next.

More Fire Fashion Moments

Which of Saweetie's stunning St. Barts outfits do you prefer, her shimmery black gown, or the vibrant yellow number? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

