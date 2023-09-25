Saweetie Performs “Best Friend” At Philipp Plein’s Fashion Show In Milan

Saweetie performed at Philipp Plein's show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, taking over the stage to perform her 2021 hit with Doja Cat, "Best Friend." For the event, Saweetie rocked a black bikini and a floor-length black coat accented by bright green nails.

"Fashion is a serious business, but the clothes have to be fun," Philipp Plein said as noted by WWD, before taking a bow on stage with Saweetie. She wasn't the only artist to perform during the show. Quavo also kicked the night off while rocking a silver jacket and leather flares.

Saweetie Walks At Philipp Plein's Fashion Show

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Rapper Saweetie and Philipp Plein walk at the Philipp Plein fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images)

When The Jasmine Brand shared clips of Saweetie's performance on Instagram, not all fans were impressed. One wrote: "She gets worse with her rapping. They would have done better just letting her walk in the show. Looks and body can only take you so far in music." Plenty of others took issue with the amount of hate being spread in the comments. "Say what y’all want but somebody somewhere LOVES Saweetie cause sis is always BOOKEDT!," one commented. Another added: "Damn.. it be your on people wishing for a downfall… just a bunch of bitter Betty’s on this post." Check out the pictures from her trip to Milan Fashion Week below.

Saweetie Shares Looks From Italy Trip

Saweetie's trip to Milan comes as she prepares to kick off the Str8 To The Klub Tour alongside her rumored boyfriend, YG, and Tyga. The trio was supposed to begin with a performance in Sacramento at Golden 1 Center on Sept. 21 but they recently canceled the show. They also nixed dates in San Francisco, Tacoma, Portland, Denver, and Inglewood as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on the tour on HotNewHipHop.

