Saweetie Flexes Her Incredibly Long Nails At 49ers Game

Saweetie has seemingly been everywhere as of late. As it stands, she is currently in a relationship with YG, and the two always seem to make waves on social media. Moreover, she was recently at the MTV Video Music Awards where she was roasted for her Flinstones-inspired outfit. Additionally, fans had a lot to say about her teleprompter incident which some felt to be quite embarrassing. Regardless, she is an artist who doesn't mind when these things happen. They are the cost of doing business.

Besides, Saweetie had much better things to do and worry about. For instance, she was at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday where she watched the Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers. YG is a huge fan of the Rams, however, the Icy Girl is more of a 49ers fan. Of course, this can lead to some arguments and bragging rights. In the end, it was the 49ers who came out on top. However, it was Saweetie's nails that stole the show on social media.

Saweetie At SoFi

In the video above, you can see Saweetie showing off some massive red nails that curve downward a bit. These devilishly long nails caused quite a reaction on social media, with some showcasing admiration for her ability to rock them. However, there were definitely those who felt like they were too long and should probably be put in the vault forever. At the end of the day, it is simply a matter of preference. If anything, those nails acted as a good luck charm for the 49ers, who are now 2-0.

Overall, the 49ers are looking like early favorites to win the Super Bowl. They have been on a roll and they look like a team that can easily go all the way. Brock Purdy is firing on all cylinders and he has all the talent in the world at his disposal. Let us know what you think of the 49ers' chances this year, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

