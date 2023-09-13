Saweetie Roasted For Bone Dress And Teleprompter Mishap

Last night was the VMAs and there were a ton of massive artists at the event. Overall, this is one of those awards shows that both the artists and the fans love. There have been some iconic moments at the Video Music Awards over the years, and that has not changed. When it comes to female rapper representation, there was a ton last night. For instance, Nicki Minaj was the host. Moreover, the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and even Ice Spice were also there. Furthermore, we also got to see none other than Saweetie.

In terms of clothing, Saweetie definitely had one of the more interesting looks of the entire evening. Below, you can see that she had on a pink dress that matched the theme of the carpet. Additionally, there was a huge bone sticking through the dress up near the collar. In the eyes of many, this was something that could be compared to The Flinstones. Although we imagine that is exactly what Saweetie was going for when she put the look together.

Saweetie At The VMAs

Unfortunately, in the video above, you can see how the artist ended up having an embarrassing blunder while reading from a teleprompter. This subsequently led to criticism throughout social media. Moreover, fans were not impressed with her dress, as a whole. Some felt like it was too much, while others claimed it lacked taste. In the tweets down below, you can see exactly what people had to say.

Fans React

No matter what, it does seem like the artist had fun at the awards show, and that is all that matters. There was a lot going on at the show last night, and from what we saw, it was a real party. Let us know if you watched the awards show, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

