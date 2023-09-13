Metro Boomin Performs At VMAs, Teases Future Project, And Pays Tribute To His Mother

Metro Boomin is on an unprecedented winning streak right now. After taking over the backend of 2022 with the release of his incredible HEROES & VILLAINS tape, it seems like there is nothing that is going to get in the way of Metro's dominance. He swung into the recording booth to produce the soundtrack for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. Now, we have two of the most-anticipated releases maybe of the past five years, with his two collaboration projects. One of those is his project with Future, which has been teased relentlessly up until this point. We got more confirmation at the VMAs last night.

According to Fader, right before Future joined Metro Boomin on stage to perform their hit, "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)," the producer gave the crowd another update. "MTV VMA 2023 what we doin? Me and Pluto album on the way," Metrooo shouted out to the crowd. He hovered about the stage behind the DJ booth, as the Atlanta trap rap superstar spit his verses. Then, right before the beat switch on "Superhero," Future exited stage left so three other artists could take the stage.

Metro Boomin And More Perform "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)" And "Calling" At VMAs: Watch

The hit song "Calling" from the Spider-Verse album was up next. Swae Lee, followed by NAV, and then A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, came together to put on a laid-back show for the fans. The phone flashlights were waving in the crowd as all three put in a nice performance. It was touching and low-key, but there was a reason both of these songs were chosen by Metro. Uproxx got word that he was paying tribute to his late mother, Leslie Wayne.

