Metro Boomin Shows Gratitude To Billboard

It is really hard to picture who is over Metro Boomin right now as the best hip-hop producer on the planet. From late December 2022 up until the present day, he has dominated the charts with his last two releases. HEROES & VILLAINS is still one of the highest-selling rap albums this year with over one million units sold. It boasts future classics such as “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Future and Chris Brown. Furthermore, the deeper cuts like “Feel The Fiyaaaah” featuring A$AP Rocky and the late, great Migos member Takeoff and “Walk Em Down” with 21 Savage and Mustafa are fantastic as well.

Fast forward to the summer of 2023 and this is where really cements himself in the upper echelon of rap. Metro was selected to craft the soundtrack for one of the biggest films of the year Spider Man: Across The Spider Verse. He brought on tremendous talent such as Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, A$AP Rocky, Offset, JID, and many more. Now, he possesses two of the highest-anticipated collaboration projects to date, one with Future and the other with rising star JID.

Metro Posts To Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Metro 3 Times 💔 (@metroboomin)

The wins continue to pile up now for Young Metro with a recent award from none other than Billboard. He was recognized for notching his third number-one album with HEROES & VILLAINS. The first one he nabbed was in 2018 with NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES and the second was in 2020 with SAVAGE MODE II. On the latter, he paired up with a frequent co-star, 21 Savage. Metro took the time to thank Billboard on his Instagram saying, “Thanks @billboard for surprising me and recognizing my 3rd #1 album in a row #HeroesandVillains 🤝🏾”

What do you think about Billboard surprising Metro Boomin with this award? Do you think HEROES & VILLAINS deserved to be a number-one album? If so, what are your favorite songs from this record, and is it still in your rotation? Furthermore, be sure to tell us all of your answers, so put them in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest news around the music industry.

