It’s been a long time coming but finally, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The St. Louis producer dropped off his latest body of work in its entirety this morning following an impressive rollout.

The 15-song effort finds Metro reuniting with his frequent collaborators while also enlisting new ones. John Legend, A$AP Rocky, and Morgan Freeman set the tone with the luscious intro track, “On Time” before Super Future emerges alongside Chris Brown for the second track, “Superhero (Heroes & Villains).” Future make frequent appearances across the tracklist, including two collabs alongside Don Toliver. 21 Savage and Travis Scott also make just as many appearances, and even collide together on “Niagara Falls (Foot Or 2).”

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Metro Boomin spins onstage at the American Express Platinum House at the Avalon Hotel Palm Springs on April 13, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for American Express)

In addition to the aforementioned collaborators, Metro Boomin recruits Young Thug, Gunna, Mustafa, The Weeknd, Gunna, A$AP Rocky, and Mustafa. The late Takeoff also makes his first posthumous appearance alongside Rocky on “Feel The Fiyaaaah.”

The “Tuesday” producer’s latest project followed an impressive rollout. In the past few days, Metro shared a short film to accompany the project starring Lakeith Stanfield, Morgan Freeman, Young Thug, and Gunna. Then, he linked with Spotify to place his hologram in Miami and LA where he was making beats live.

Metro’s latest album comes four years after the release of Not All Heroes Wear Capes. His last album included a star-studded tracklist including Drake, Swae Lee, J Balvin, Gucci Mane, and more. Though fans waited a minute for Heroes & Villains, he did reunite with 21 Savage in 2020 for Savage Mode II.

Check out Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.