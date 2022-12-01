In 2018, Metro Boomin delivered his critically acclaimed debut album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The platinum-certified record featured incredible collaborations featuring artists sufch as Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Gunna, Young Thug, and several others. Now, after four long years, the wait for the follow-up to Not All Heroes Wear Capes is over. After a brief delay, Metro Boomin is set to finally drop his sophomore studio album, Heroes & Villains, tomorrow.

Earlier this week, the Boominati Worldwide founder shared the “Heroes & Villains” short film on YouTube. The six-and-a-half-minute offering starred Metro Boomin alongside Morgan Freeman, LaKeith Stanfield, and currently incarcerated YSL labelmates Young Thug and Gunna. Thanks to all-star cast, the entertaining short film has already made a strong impression on viewers. Moreover, if it’s a sign of what’s to come on Heroes & Villains, Hip-Hop fans are definitely in for a treat this Friday. Now, hours before its release, Metro Boomin has decided to share the official tracklist.

Metro Boomin saves the day by revealing the tracklist to “Heroes & Villains”

With his first album, Metro established that not all heroes wear capes, and today, he has proven that once more with some exciting pre-release heroics. Through the use of a fiery interactive experience, Metro Boomin has shared the names of all 15 tracks that will be featured on Heroes & Villains. However, in a possible allusion to the album’s title, the St. Louis native has adopted a slightly villainous approach. Instead of revealing all of the features, Metro Boomin has only shared the features that appeared in the short film.

Peep the tracklist for Heroes & Villains below.

Tracklist:

“On Time” “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” feat. Future and Chris Brown “Too Many Nights” “Raindrops (Insane)” “Umbrella” feat. 21 Savage and Young Nudy “Trance” “Around Me” “Metro Spider” “I Can’t Save You (Interlude)” “Creepin” “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2)” feat. Travis Scott and 21 Savage “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)” feat. 21 Savage and Mustafa “Lock on Me” “Feel the Fiyaaaah” “All the Money”

If you haven’t already checked it out, here’s the official artwork for Metro’s highly anticipated sophomore studio album, too.

Without a doubt, the rollout of Metro Boomin’s forthcoming album has been absolutely incredible to witness. Do you think that Heroes & Villains will live up to the hype? Let us know your hopes, qualms, and thoughts about the highly anticipated project in the comment section below.

[via]