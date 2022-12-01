Metro Boomin Reveals Tracklist For “Heroes & Villains”
In the lead-up to the release of his sophomore studio album, Metro Boomin has shared the official tracklist for “Heroes & Villains” and revealed some of the album’s featured artists.
In 2018, Metro Boomin delivered his critically acclaimed debut album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The platinum-certified record featured incredible collaborations featuring artists sufch as Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Gunna, Young Thug, and several others. Now, after four long years, the wait for the follow-up to Not All Heroes Wear Capes is over. After a brief delay, Metro Boomin is set to finally drop his sophomore studio album, Heroes & Villains, tomorrow.
Earlier this week, the Boominati Worldwide founder shared the “Heroes & Villains” short film on YouTube. The six-and-a-half-minute offering starred Metro Boomin alongside Morgan Freeman, LaKeith Stanfield, and currently incarcerated YSL labelmates Young Thug and Gunna. Thanks to all-star cast, the entertaining short film has already made a strong impression on viewers. Moreover, if it’s a sign of what’s to come on Heroes & Villains, Hip-Hop fans are definitely in for a treat this Friday. Now, hours before its release, Metro Boomin has decided to share the official tracklist.
Metro Boomin saves the day by revealing the tracklist to “Heroes & Villains”
With his first album, Metro established that not all heroes wear capes, and today, he has proven that once more with some exciting pre-release heroics. Through the use of a fiery interactive experience, Metro Boomin has shared the names of all 15 tracks that will be featured on Heroes & Villains. However, in a possible allusion to the album’s title, the St. Louis native has adopted a slightly villainous approach. Instead of revealing all of the features, Metro Boomin has only shared the features that appeared in the short film.
Peep the tracklist for Heroes & Villains below.
Tracklist:
- “On Time”
- “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” feat. Future and Chris Brown
- “Too Many Nights”
- “Raindrops (Insane)”
- “Umbrella” feat. 21 Savage and Young Nudy
- “Trance”
- “Around Me”
- “Metro Spider”
- “I Can’t Save You (Interlude)”
- “Creepin”
- “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2)” feat. Travis Scott and 21 Savage
- “Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians)” feat. 21 Savage and Mustafa
- “Lock on Me”
- “Feel the Fiyaaaah”
- “All the Money”
If you haven’t already checked it out, here’s the official artwork for Metro’s highly anticipated sophomore studio album, too.
Without a doubt, the rollout of Metro Boomin’s forthcoming album has been absolutely incredible to witness. Do you think that Heroes & Villains will live up to the hype? Let us know your hopes, qualms, and thoughts about the highly anticipated project in the comment section below.
