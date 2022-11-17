New Travis Scott & Future music is on the way. Metro Boomin recently previewed new music from his upcoming album Heroes & Villians featuring the two hip hop heavyweights. He took to Twitter with a video of himself working alongside Travis in the studio on his highly anticipated album.

The producer captioned the tweet, “When the sequel is even better than the first. @trvisXX Heroes & Villains 12.2.22 Drop some [fire emojis] if you ready.” Fans noticed another video online which featured the Travis Scott track laced with Future vocals.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 01: Metro Boomin attends “Planet Pepsi” Pre-Super Bowl LIII party, featuring Travis Scott, on February 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Initially, Heroes & Villians was slated to drop on November 4. However, Metro announced that he’d be pushing it back to December 2. “I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended,” he shared in a tweet. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else.”

The project will be the the follow-up to Metro Boomin’s 2018 album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. As for Travis Scott and Future, both rap stars are set to headlining Rolling Loud LA 2023. Several of the year’s biggest stars will be performing during the three day festival. Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Soulja Boy are a few fan favorites taking the stage.

New Travis Scott x Future x Metro Boomin collab coming soon 👀pic.twitter.com/xFgdSxX2pT — Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) November 15, 2022

Travis’ appearance at the highly anticipated festival marks his return as headliner five years after heading for the first time. Rolling Loud LA was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. This time around, fans are prepping for the big show months win advance.

One fan tweeted, “Rolling Loud LA lineup is absolutely nuts, whoever planned that did such an excellent job.” The show returns to the city of angels on March 3-5, 2023.