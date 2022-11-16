Rolling Loud Los Angeles line up has been revealed. Headliners for the 2023 show include Travis Scott, Future, Playboi Carti and Lil Wayne as a special guest. Several of the year’s biggest stars will be performing during the three day festival. Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Soulja Boy are a few fan favorites taking the stage.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles marks the show’s five-year anniversary. Travis Scott is making his return as headliner five years later. Rolling Loud LA comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of Travis’ Astroworld tragedy. Travis was also scheduled to be one of the headliners at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. But he dropped off the bill following because of the fatal Astroworld incident.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Rolling Loud LA was canceled was in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The show returns to the city of angels on March 3-5, 2023. Fans took to social media to share their excitement for Rolling Loud LA. “There is absolutely no way I’m not going to rolling loud next year,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Have u seen that rolling loud line up???? SOUNDS BY MIKE DEAN???? HELLLLLOOOO.”

Rolling Loud’s reveal comes on the heels of Lil Wayne performing live at his 6th annual Lil Weezyana Festival. During the show, the famed rapper made a Make-A-Wish kid’s dream come true. Tunechi gifted Donavon Fitzpatrick plenty of Los Angeles Lakers and Kansas City Chiefs merchandise.

2023 will also mark Rolling Loud’s expansion into Asia, touching down in Pattaya, Thailand next April. Tickets for Rolling Loud Los Angeles go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. “Rolling Loud California aims to celebrate the rich history of West Coast hip-hop,” an official statement read. “Paying tribute to its icons and highlighting its current and up-and-coming stars–while rappers from all regions to shut it down at Hollywood Park.”

Check out the full list of Rolling Loud LA performers below.