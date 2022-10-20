Nearly a year after Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival took an unexpected, and fatal turn, reports have surfaced online claiming that the father of two has settled the first of many lawsuits he’s been faced with outside of court.

Tony Buzbee – lead counsel for the late 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who died at last year’s event – shared a statement with Complex on Thursday (October 20), revealing that “The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled.”

“The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers,” he continued.

While the news certainly brings peace to those impacted by the mass tragedy that unfolded last November, an update from TMZ reveals that sources close to the “3500” rapper have informed that “no member of Travis Scott’s team has been involved in any Astroworld settlement discussions.”

Shortly after, another update from the outlet confirmed that “it’s Live Nation, and not Travis, who is paying up in the settlement.”

Days after his 21st birthday, Western Washington Univ. student Axel Acosta was killed at Astroworld Festival. Acosta was from Tieton (Yakima Co.) and was one of eight people who died at Astroworld this past Friday. Cause of death still unclear at this time. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/ZjMMLDchKq — Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) November 8, 2021

As you may recall, the Houston native has been hit with a wave of lawsuits coming not only from the families of the 10 people who passed away at the annual music festival, but also from the thousands who were impacted by the tragic incident.

While he took a break from the spotlight in the months following the deadly crowd surge, Scott seems to be back in his element now as he prepares for the arrival of his long-awaited Utopia album.

