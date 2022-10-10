What better way to ring in your 18th birthday than with a live performance from Travis Scott?

While not everyone in the world is lucky enough to have a Grammy-nominated recording artist perform for them on their big day, Bronny James certainly was this past weekend, and his father, LeBron James, didn’t hesitate to turn up alongside his son and others while the Houston-born rapper sang some of his biggest hits.

Travis Scott performs at NIKE, Inc on September 8, 2022 in Beaverton, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.)

As Complex notes, footage from the party that’s surfaced online shows the father of two performing tracks like “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” and “No Bystanders.”

Aside from making sure his son had an incredible night at his party, LeBron also posted a heartwarming birthday tribute to his fellow baller on Instagram, writing, “How is this kid 18 years old today y’all!!??!! I can’t deal with it.”

“I’m so proud of the young man you’ve become kid,” the 37-year-old continued. “Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it’s simply better that way! And I’ll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young [king emoji]. @bronny!!! Happy Bday.”

Earlier this year, the elder James hinted at the possibility of playing alongside his mini-me in the NBA, telling Sports Illustrated, “I feel like I could play for quite a while.”

“So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind,” he continued. “If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

Check out more footage from Bronny James’ 18th birthday party below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]