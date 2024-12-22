Christian Combs Shows Love To His Twin Sisters On Their 18th Birthday

US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-DIDDY-COURT
Sean "Diddy" Combs' children King Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs hold hands as they leave the federal court after Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
The Combs twins turned 18 over the weekend.

Christian Combs showed love to his twin sisters, Jessie and D'Lila, on social media, this weekend, in honor of their 18th birthday. In one video on his Instagram page, he went around the house personally wishing both of them a happy birthday. In another post, he shared a picture with them in front of pink balloons. "HAPPY BDAY TO MY QUEENS @the_combs_twins!!" Christian wrote. "I can’t believe yall already 18! I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday!! I’m proud of you & LOVE YOU SOO MUCH!!"

Users in the comments section loved to see Christian playing the supportive brother. "You’re the man now champ. You got this," one user wrote. Another added: "HBD lil queens make sure you keep showing up for them young king don’t let them down you all they have til ya dad come home free puff bad boys for life."

Christian Combs Attends The Super Bowl With Diddy

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Sean 'Diddy' Combs with his son Christian Combs prior to the Super Bowl Lii with the New England Patriots playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Christian and the twins' father, Diddy, was unable to join in the celebrations, as he still remains behind bars in Brooklyn on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is set to kick off in May of next year. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations he's faced.

Christian Combs Shows Love For His Sisters

Back in November, all of Diddy's kids shared a video on social media calling up their father and wishing him a happy birthday. Justin, Quincy Brown, Love, Jessie, D’Lila, and Christian were all seen in the clip. “I love y’all, I love y’all so much,” Diddy could be heard telling his family in the video. “…I can’t wait to see y’all… and I just want to say I’m proud of y’all — especially the girls, I mean all of y’all. Just for being strong. Thank y’all for being strong, and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world!” Check out Christian Combs' full post for his sisters' birthday below.

