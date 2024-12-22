Christian Combs Shows Love To His Twin Sisters On Their 18th Birthday

The Combs twins turned 18 over the weekend.

Christian Combs showed love to his twin sisters, Jessie and D'Lila, on social media, this weekend, in honor of their 18th birthday. In one video on his Instagram page, he went around the house personally wishing both of them a happy birthday. In another post, he shared a picture with them in front of pink balloons. "HAPPY BDAY TO MY QUEENS @the_combs_twins!!" Christian wrote. "I can’t believe yall already 18! I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday!! I’m proud of you & LOVE YOU SOO MUCH!!"

Users in the comments section loved to see Christian playing the supportive brother. "You’re the man now champ. You got this," one user wrote. Another added: "HBD lil queens make sure you keep showing up for them young king don’t let them down you all they have til ya dad come home free puff bad boys for life."

Christian Combs Attends The Super Bowl With Diddy

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Sean 'Diddy' Combs with his son Christian Combs prior to the Super Bowl Lii with the New England Patriots playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Christian and the twins' father, Diddy, was unable to join in the celebrations, as he still remains behind bars in Brooklyn on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is set to kick off in May of next year. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations he's faced.

Christian Combs Shows Love For His Sisters