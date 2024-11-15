Diddy’s Twin Daughters Deliver Passionate Message About Their Late Mother Kim Porter

Kim Porter passed away six years ago today.

It goes without saying that Diddy's family members are going through a lot right now. The mogul is currently behind bars on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is expected to start in May of next year, and he could be hit with a hefty sentence if convicted. He's also facing a plethora of lawsuits from people accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

Throughout all of this, Diddy's children have stuck by his side. His incarceration isn't the only obstacle they've faced, however. In 2018, their mother Kim Porter passed away at the age of 47 from lobar pneumonia. The model and actress' passing left her loved ones devastated, but her legacy lives on. Today marks six years since her unexpected death and her twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila took to Instagram with a heartfelt message for her.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs Pay Tribute To Their Mother

"We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you," it begins. "We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy [heart emojis]." Fans are flooding them with words of support as they reflect on the undoubtedly difficult loss. Jessie and D’Lila's post arrives just a few weeks after they, along with Diddy's other children, released a statement coming to his defense. In it, they described how hard his legal battle has been for their entire family.