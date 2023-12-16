Diddy & His Children Celebrate Kim Porter On Her Birthday

Diddy's had a lot going on lately, but it hasn't stopped him from remembering what matters most. Recently, he took to social media to wish a happy birthday to his late former partner, Kim Porter. The model and actress reportedly passed away from lobar pneumonia in November of 2018, following their split over a decade earlier. She was 47 years old at the time of her death. Porter and Diddy share three children, King Combs, 25, and identical twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16.

He shared an old photo of the two of them together, which shows her wearing a bright smile while he kisses her cheek. "We miss you so much Kim!" he captioned the photo. "Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever [heart emoji]." Diddy wasn't the only one to share a heartfelt birthday message for Porter, however. All three of their children shared similar messages on social media, reminiscing about their mother with sweet photos.

Diddy And His Kids Share Throwback Photos With Kim Porter

Their oldest, King, shared a photo of him and his mom in good spirits, with her reading what appears to be a card. "Happy heavenly birthday mommy," he wrote alongside a variety of celebratory emojis. He went on to share his phone background, which is a photo of his mother holding him as a child. D'Lila and Jessie posted an old photo, which shows the two of them as young girls, sporting matching pink outfits while they walk hand-in-hand with their mother.

"Happy heavenly birthday queen," a message from their joint Instagram account begins. "We love you so muchhhhh [heart emojis]. Everything we do is for you. We miss you soooooo much and we are always thinking about you," they added. What do you think of Diddy wishing the late Kim Porter a happy birthday? What about their kids' messages to her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

