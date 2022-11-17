Diddy has been candid about his grieving process since losing Kim Porter. The Bad Boy executive honored his love in his BET Awards speech. “I just miss Kim, y’all,” Diddy shared. “I know we all go through grief and stuff like that in this life. Stay connected to God and he’ll bring you out. We don’t control this. But I miss Kim so much. I just want to say thank you to Kim.”

Diddy honored the late model in a recent Instagram post, on the anniversary of her death. “I’m gonna tell y’all a story,” Diddy shared in a video. ”Once upon a time there was a young man from Harlem who met a beautiful young lady from Columbus, GA. I’m talking about this chick was the coolest, most graceful, most ghetto, most beautiful, most elegant, but most importantly the most loving person that I ever met.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Honoree Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

“She used to work at the front desk at Uptown and I was an intern at Uptown,” the rapper continued. “I’d walk through every morning I just couldn’t wait to see her face, and I would never smile, cause I was from New York—I’m not a smiler—and she was like, ‘Boy if I can’t make you smile, can’t nobody can make you smile.’ And I’ve been smiling ever since.”

The 47-year old model died of a lung infection in 2018. “It feels like it ain’t going never end and it don’t end, and you realize that it is what it is. This is God’s will and God’s timing. Everything happens for a reason I’m a better man for it. My family is tighter for it.”

Diddy ended the love there. In a follow up Instagram post, the 52-year old went on to gush about the mother of his children. "Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day. I pray y'all get to experience a love like this."