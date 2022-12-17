Honoring his mother for what would have been her 52nd birthday, Quincy took to his Instagram Thursday to share how much he missed her since her 2018 death. Kim Porter passed away unexpectedly in her home with her cause of death listed as pneumonia.

Quincy, who Porter shares with singer Al B. Sure!, has often posted throwback pictures of his late mother on social media. Earlier this week, the 31-year-old shared a photo of him embracing Porter with both smiling.

“Only GOD knows how much I miss you,” the musician penned on Instagram. “Every second of every minute I’m reminded of you which is that extra push I need on a daily.”

“I know you’re up there right now sipping your tea and smokin a joint so imma go do the same… Love You Mommy,” Quincy continued, adding, “Happy birthday.”

The Brotherly Love star followed up the post with a video clip. Showcasing him and Porter dancing and laughing in front of a mirror, he wrote, “This was US anywhere anyplace anytime.”

Porter left behind four kids when she died several years ago. In addition to Quincy, the model also shared three children with Diddy: King Combs and twins Jessie and D’lila.

Offering his own tribute, the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” rapper also shared online, “HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY. I think about you and feel you with me every single day ! I Love you and miss you so much !!! #foreverkp”

Porter was discovered unresponsive in her Los Angeles home in November 2018. Shortly after her death, Diddy mourned the loss on his social media, saying at the time, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much.”

The former couple dated on and off from 1994 until 2007, around the time Diddy became romantically linked with Cassie.