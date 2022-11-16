Diddy shared a tribute for the late Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death, Tuesday. Porter passed away unexpectedly back in 2018 from lobar pneumonia.

“Everyday we celebrate you and thank god for blessing us with the time we shared together,” Diddy captioned a video on Instagram. “Thank you for making me smile for a life time. You’ve made me a better father and a better man. I’m so grateful for all the moments, the memories, the laughs, and the love.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Actress Kim Porter and Sean “Puffy” Combs arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the clip, Diddy recalled the emotions he felt when he first met Porter as an intern at New York’s Uptown Records. Afterward, he spoke about grief and shared advice for those going through hard times.

Before the end of the video, he showed off a massive statue he has in honor of Porter.

In another post sharing a series of photos with Porter, Diddy wrote: “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day. I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & I love you forever.”

Diddy and Porter were in an on and off again relationship from 1994 to 2007. They remained close in the years afterward until her death. Porter is the mother of three of Diddy’s children.

Diddy later eulogized porter at her funeral, and frequently refers to her as his soul mate.

Lately, Diddy has been romantically involved with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, earlier this year, he described her as one of his “best friends.” However, Diddy says he’s “single” but “dating” at the same time.

Check out Diddy’s posts for Porter below.

