Diddy Wishes Kim Porter A Happy Mother’s Day: "We Love You!"

Diddy wished his late partner, Kim Porter, a happy Mother’s Day in a sweet tribute post on Instagram, on Sunday. Sharing a series of photos of her, Diddy wrote in the caption: “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY KIM! We miss you! We love you! And today we celebrate you! Love you!”

In the comments section, many fans referenced the various alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits the Bad Boy mogul has been facing in recent months. In response, several of his fans came to his defense. “I wish one day everyone can just be positive and let God do the judging,” one user wrote. “It’s a lot of y’all on here that need to be questioning your mammy and daddy them bout their skeletons.” Another added: “It's amazing how many people think they know everything, more than likely don't know anything."

Diddy & Kim Porter Attend The BET Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter during 2006 BET Awards - Press Room at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J. Strauss/FilmMagic)

Diddy and Porter dated on-again-off-again for 13 years prior to her death. Together, they share three children: twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, and son, Christian Combs. Porter passed away on November 16, 2018, at the age of 47. “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," Diddy wrote on Twitter at the time. "But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship." Nearly two months later, the Los Angeles coroner's office confirmed the cause of death as pneumonia.

Diddy Honors Kim Porter On Mother's Day

Check out Diddy's Mother's Day tribute for Porter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

