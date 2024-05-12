Diddy Wishes Kim Porter A Happy Mother’s Day: "We Love You!"

BYCole Blake374 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs
Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Canal Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Diddy celebrated the late mother of his children.

Diddy wished his late partner, Kim Porter, a happy Mother’s Day in a sweet tribute post on Instagram, on Sunday. Sharing a series of photos of her, Diddy wrote in the caption: “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY KIM! We miss you! We love you! And today we celebrate you! Love you!”

In the comments section, many fans referenced the various alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits the Bad Boy mogul has been facing in recent months. In response, several of his fans came to his defense. “I wish one day everyone can just be positive and let God do the judging,” one user wrote. “It’s a lot of y’all on here that need to be questioning your mammy and daddy them bout their skeletons.” Another added: “It's amazing how many people think they know everything, more than likely don't know anything."

Read More: Diddy Says Kim Porter Still Visits Him In His Dreams

Diddy & Kim Porter Attend The BET Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter during 2006 BET Awards - Press Room at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J. Strauss/FilmMagic)

Diddy and Porter dated on-again-off-again for 13 years prior to her death. Together, they share three children: twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, and son, Christian Combs. Porter passed away on November 16, 2018, at the age of 47. “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," Diddy wrote on Twitter at the time. "But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship." Nearly two months later, the Los Angeles coroner's office confirmed the cause of death as pneumonia. 

Diddy Honors Kim Porter On Mother's Day

Check out Diddy's Mother's Day tribute for Porter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Donald Trump Jr Speaks To DJ Akademiks About Diddy Case & Kim Porter's Proximity

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty ImagesMusicDiddy Celebrates Kim Porter's Birthday With Beyonce, Jay Z, Mary J. Blige & More50.8K
Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy & His Children Celebrate Kim Porter On Her Birthday1.9K
Montblanc MB01 Headphones &amp; Summit 2+ Launch PartyMusicQuincy Jones Posts Birthday Tribute For Late Mom Kim Porter13.3K
Charley Gallay/Getty ImagesMusicDiddy Breaks His Silence On The Tragic Death Of Kim Porter31.8K