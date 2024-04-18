Donald Trump Jr Speaks To DJ Akademiks About Diddy Case & Kim Porter's Proximity

DJ Akademiks recently engaged in one of his most bizarre interviews yet: a cigar-smoking sit-down with none other than Donald Trump... Jr. Moreover, while they discussed a lot of topics, one of the most notable moments was when they discussed the current wave of sex crime accusations against Diddy, which also involved a federal raid. Trump Jr. compared the excessive force allegedly displayed by law enforcement and their weaponry to what they displayed to his father when they raided his Mar-A-Lago property. In both cases, he claimed, police were well-aware that the subjects were open to the raid, but still overestimated their resources to intimidate them.

In addition, Donald Trump Jr. told DJ Akademiks about claims that he heard through an ex-partner about how the late Kim Porter was afraid of Diddy during their relationship. Apparently, the ex-partner was a model in New York and a close friend of Porter's, and someone who alleged that she heard of their supposedly abusive dynamic first-hand. While the two men didn't get into many details about all this, and the businessman said he didn't want to spread rumors, they still went along with this narrative as you can see in the clips below.

While the media personality is busy with a lot to cover in the hip-hop world right now, this Diddy case has been a big part of his social media presence as of late, although the same goes for most hip-hop media these days. However, in his case, a lot of it's been aimed at his past rivals. For example, DJ Akademiks berated Yung Miami for her alleged involvement in the Puffy lawsuits. They previously clashed online over jokes made at each other's expense, a spat that roped in a lot of other rap industry figures, too.

As to the case building against the Bad Boy mogul, some continue to argue for his innocence, or at least, for much less unforgiving scrutiny at the moment. What do you think about this discussion with Donald Trump Jr. and his claims about the late Kim Porter? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy and DJ Akademiks, stay logged into HNHH.

