Donald Trump Jr Speaks To DJ Akademiks About Diddy Case & Kim Porter's Proximity

This was a bizarre crossover interview to witness, as they also compared Sean Combs' raids to the former president's.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
243 Views
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' Surprise 35th Birthday Party

DJ Akademiks recently engaged in one of his most bizarre interviews yet: a cigar-smoking sit-down with none other than Donald Trump... Jr. Moreover, while they discussed a lot of topics, one of the most notable moments was when they discussed the current wave of sex crime accusations against Diddy, which also involved a federal raid. Trump Jr. compared the excessive force allegedly displayed by law enforcement and their weaponry to what they displayed to his father when they raided his Mar-A-Lago property. In both cases, he claimed, police were well-aware that the subjects were open to the raid, but still overestimated their resources to intimidate them.

In addition, Donald Trump Jr. told DJ Akademiks about claims that he heard through an ex-partner about how the late Kim Porter was afraid of Diddy during their relationship. Apparently, the ex-partner was a model in New York and a close friend of Porter's, and someone who alleged that she heard of their supposedly abusive dynamic first-hand. While the two men didn't get into many details about all this, and the businessman said he didn't want to spread rumors, they still went along with this narrative as you can see in the clips below.

DJ Akademiks & Donald Trump Jr. Speak On Diddy Case

While the media personality is busy with a lot to cover in the hip-hop world right now, this Diddy case has been a big part of his social media presence as of late, although the same goes for most hip-hop media these days. However, in his case, a lot of it's been aimed at his past rivals. For example, DJ Akademiks berated Yung Miami for her alleged involvement in the Puffy lawsuits. They previously clashed online over jokes made at each other's expense, a spat that roped in a lot of other rap industry figures, too.

As to the case building against the Bad Boy mogul, some continue to argue for his innocence, or at least, for much less unforgiving scrutiny at the moment. What do you think about this discussion with Donald Trump Jr. and his claims about the late Kim Porter? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy and DJ Akademiks, stay logged into HNHH.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
