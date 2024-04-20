Aubrey O'Day Reacts To Donald Trump Jr. Discussing Diddy & Kim Porter With DJ Akademiks

Recently, DJ Akademiks linked up with none other than Donald Trump Jr. for an interview, expectedly touching on several interesting talking points. During the interview, for example, Trump Jr. alleged that a former partner told him Kim Porter was afraid of Diddy throughout their relationship. He claims that the ex-partner was a model in New York, and allegedly a close friend of Porter's. Amid chatter surrounding the unexpected interview, longtime Diddy critic Aubrey O'Day took to social media to weigh in.

She seems frustrated that her ex spoke on the Bad Boy Records founder when she's been sounding the alarm for years. Allegedly, she has far more information on the matter than he does. According to her, "the EXpose hasn't even STARTED."

Audrey O'Day Says She Has "ALL The Information"

"Just to be clear.. my long term EX @DonaldJTrumpJr went on @Akademiks to discuss my EX boss diddy & the conspiracies behind Kim Porter’s death," she wrote on Twitter/X last night. "I keep telling you all.. I am in the CENTER of REALLY knowing ALL the information, and ALWAYS have been. I’m about to AUBREY ODAY the sh*t out of everyone playing games right now. Y’all think this Kendrick & Drake sh*t is cute.. just wait bc the EXpose hasn’t even STARTED."

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what O'Day allegedly has up her sleeve. Countless social media users are urging her to write a book, or even make a documentary about the situation. According to her, however, it's not that simple. In a subsequent Tweet, she said, "Everyone with an experience is following all legal protocol and being responsible with their knowledge."

Aubrey O'Day Claims There Are "A Million Things Happening Behind The Scenes"

