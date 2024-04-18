Diddy's Ex Daphne Joy Poses For Bikini Photoshoot Amid Lawsuit Allegations

It's been a turbulent time recently for both legendary rap mogul Diddy and almost everyone else in his orbit. That included Daphne Joy, who was named in a lawsuit that also discussed Meek Mill, Yung Miami, and more. Joy in particular was accused of essentially being a sex worker for Combs. Those allegations got far more serious when it was revealed that he was under investigation by the federal government for allegations of sex trafficking. Two of his properties were raided and his private jet was intercepted last month.

But Daphne Joy isn't letting the allegations against Diddy or herself slow her down. Earlier this week she was in Los Angeles showing quite a bit of skin for a photo shoot. She was spotted with a black bikini paired with a black maxi skirt. Unsurprisingly the skirt doesn't do a particularly good job of covering up much of anything. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Daphne Joy Continues Modeling Despite Diddy Allegations

After Joy was named in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy, 50 Cent unsurprisingly had a lot to say. 50 has been posting about the rap mogul almost every day dating all the way back to Cassie's first lawsuit filed against him in November. He continued berating her for weeks even into April as he was still posting about her earlier this month.

Some fans online and even some members of the rap media space have started to believe the Lil Rod lawsuit may not be true. The more additions he made the more bizarre claims emerged, many of which were completely unnecessary to prove the accusations he leveled against Diddy. What do you think of Daphne Joy sporting a thin black bikini for a recent photoshoot? Do you think the allegations made against her in the lawsuit against Diddy are true? Let us know in the comment section below.

