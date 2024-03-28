50 Cent Reacts To His Ex Daphne Joy Being Named As Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker

50 Cent has been going after Diddy for a long time. Ever since Cassie came through with her allegations against Puff, Fif has been having a grand old time on social media. Almost every day, it feels like he is posting some sort of meme about the music mogul. Of course, this has only ramped up in light of the raids that were conducted at Diddy's home on Monday. The G-Unit artist has been making some wild memes, and has also been teasing a documentary that may or may not exist. Needless to say, he's having fun right now.

However, an interesting development came through yesterday. In Lil Rod's revised lawsuit against Diddy, it was alleged that Diddy was paying women for sex work. There were two big names in here, including Yung Miami and Daphne Joy. For those who may not know, Joy is the ex-girlfriend of 50 Cent. Moreover, they have a child together, Sire. 50 Cent is someone who pays attention to the headlines, so you can be sure he saw the news about the mother of his child. Below, he gave his reaction to the news, in typical Fif fashion.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

50 Cent Never Skips A Beat

"I didn't know you was a sex worker," 50 Cent said. "You little sex worker. LOL. Yo this sh*t is a movie." Once Fif has a reason to talk about you, he doesn't stop. Consequently, this probably isn't the last time he will talk about the Daphne Joy/Diddy allegations. After all, when has Fif ever done something in moderation? The Diddy scandal is one that 50 Cent will be talking about for a very long time, and he certainly isn't alone on that one.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about 50 Cent and his constant attacks on Diddy? Do you believe Diddy will say something about Fif? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?