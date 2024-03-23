50 Cent Reacts To "No Diddy," Shares Throwback With Eminem & Dr. Dre

It's no secret that 50 Cent has his fair share of issues with Diddy, which is why fans were eager to hear his take on the new phrase going around, "No Diddy." Social media users are using the phrase in place of phrases like "pause" or "no homo" to convey a similar message. The new slang has been going viral for the past day or so after a clip of Quilly saying it during an interview with DJ Akademiks made its rounds online.

As expected, 50 Cent was quick to hop on Instagram to weigh in, and it appears as though he's a fan. He shared a post by Daily Loud about the phrase earlier today, revealing his thoughts on it in his caption. "Oh, I fvck wit son that’s my man No Diddy. 🤨I’ll Boom you right Now! Fvck outta here! LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned the post.

50 Cent Is A Fan Of "No Diddy"

Trolling Diddy online isn't the only thing 50 Cent's been up to these days, however. Earlier this week, he came through to support Dr. Dre at the ceremony for his new star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. He later appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg.

Following the fun appearance, he took to Twitter to reflect on how far they've come. He shared two side-by-side photos of him, Eminem, and Dr. Dre, one from 2004 and one from this year. "20 years," he captioned the post. "Damn that went fast."

50 Cent Reflects On 2004

What do you think of 50 Cent's reaction to the phrase "No Diddy" going viral? What about his throwback photo with Dr. Dre and Eminem? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

