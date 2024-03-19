Dr. Dre Links With Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent & More At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Jimmy Iovine, and more celebrities were in attendance at the unveiling of Dr. Dre's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday. With his speech at the ceremony, Dre thanked his long-time fans for their unwavering support over the years.

"I'm incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you're still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that," he said. "Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I'm nowhere near done. You better believe there's a lot more coming." Dre added: "Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do."

Read More: Dr. Dre Is Being Honored On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Snoop Dogg To Speak At Ceremony

Dr. Dre Poses With 50 Cent, Eminem, & Snoop Dogg

Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg at the star ceremony where Dr. Dre is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Dre kicked off his legendary career by co-founding the rap group N.W.A. in the late 1980s. From there, he launched a successful solo career with the release of The Chronic in 1992. As the years went on, he transitioned into helping several other now-iconic artists grow their own careers, including Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. Check out Dre's star unveiling ceremony below.

Dr. Dre Receives Star On The Walk Of Fame

In addition to the star ceremony, Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez also officially declared March 19 as Dre Day in the city. Prior to the event, the producer sat down for a lengthy interview with James Corden, during which he recalled suffering several strokes back in 2021. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dr. Dre Presents Big Boy With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

[Via]