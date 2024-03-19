Dr. Dre Links With Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent & More At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony

Dr. Dre's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony was a star-studded affair.

BYCole Blake
Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Jimmy Iovine, and more celebrities were in attendance at the unveiling of Dr. Dre's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday. With his speech at the ceremony, Dre thanked his long-time fans for their unwavering support over the years.

"I'm incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you're still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that," he said. "Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I'm nowhere near done. You better believe there's a lot more coming." Dre added: "Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do."

Read More: Dr. Dre Is Being Honored On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Snoop Dogg To Speak At Ceremony

Dr. Dre Poses With 50 Cent, Eminem, & Snoop Dogg

Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg at the star ceremony where Dr. Dre is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Dre kicked off his legendary career by co-founding the rap group N.W.A. in the late 1980s. From there, he launched a successful solo career with the release of The Chronic in 1992. As the years went on, he transitioned into helping several other now-iconic artists grow their own careers, including Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. Check out Dre's star unveiling ceremony below.

Dr. Dre Receives Star On The Walk Of Fame

In addition to the star ceremony, Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez also officially declared March 19 as Dre Day in the city. Prior to the event, the producer sat down for a lengthy interview with James Corden, during which he recalled suffering several strokes back in 2021. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Dr. Dre Presents Big Boy With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVI-RAMS-BENGALS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIMEMusicDr. Dre Is Being Honored On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Snoop Dogg To Speak At Ceremony
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime ShowMusicDr. Dre To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Baltimore Ravens Superbowl Victory PartyMusicBenzino Calls Out Dr. Dre For Crowning Eminem The Best Ever: "This Is An Insult"
The Cinema Society &amp; 2(x)ist Screening Of "Twelve" - Inside ArrivalsMusic50 Cent Wishes Dr. Dre A Happy Birthday & Teases "New Heat"