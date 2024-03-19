Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes While Hospitalized For Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre says he suffered three strokes while in the hospital to treat his brain aneurysm back in 2021. He recounted the experience while appearing on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, last week.

"It's just something that you can't control that just happens, and during those two weeks, I had three strokes," Dre told Corden. "I got up, and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap." He added that one of his son's friends suggested they go to the hospital. "So they took me to urgent care," Dre said. "Next thing you know, I'm blacking out. I'm in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I'm hearing the doctors coming in and saying, 'You don't know how lucky you are.'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Dr. Dre, Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer and James Corden are seen on SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden' at SiriusXM Studios on February 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As for how he could've prevented the aneurysm, Dre says doctors couldn't provide any help. "Nobody could give me an answer," he said. "I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that. I'm lifting weights, I'm running, I'm doing everything I can to keep myself healthy. High blood pressure in Black men, that's just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea." He finished that suggesting that the experience "definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that's for sure … It's crazy, so now knowing that I had no control over that. It's just something that could happen out of the blue."

In the time since the hospitalization, Dre has headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He also recently teamed up with Snoop Dogg to release a line of cocktails called "Gin and Juice." Be on the lookout for further updates on Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

