Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes While Hospitalized For Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre said the experience helped him "appreciate being alive."

BYCole Blake
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Dr. Dre says he suffered three strokes while in the hospital to treat his brain aneurysm back in 2021. He recounted the experience while appearing on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, last week.

"It's just something that you can't control that just happens, and during those two weeks, I had three strokes," Dre told Corden. "I got up, and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap." He added that one of his son's friends suggested they go to the hospital. "So they took me to urgent care," Dre said. "Next thing you know, I'm blacking out. I'm in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I'm hearing the doctors coming in and saying, 'You don't know how lucky you are.'"

Dr. Dre Speaks With James Corden

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Dr. Dre, Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer and James Corden are seen on SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden' at SiriusXM Studios on February 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As for how he could've prevented the aneurysm, Dre says doctors couldn't provide any help. "Nobody could give me an answer," he said. "I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that. I'm lifting weights, I'm running, I'm doing everything I can to keep myself healthy. High blood pressure in Black men, that's just what it is. They call it the silent killer. You just have no idea." He finished that suggesting that the experience "definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that's for sure … It's crazy, so now knowing that I had no control over that. It's just something that could happen out of the blue."

In the time since the hospitalization, Dre has headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He also recently teamed up with Snoop Dogg to release a line of cocktails called "Gin and Juice." Be on the lookout for further updates on Dr. Dre on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
