"No Diddy" Goes Viral As Replacement For "No Homo" After DJ Akademiks & Quilly Interview

All the sexual assault allegations against Diddy unfortunately has some folks interpreting only one thing from them: his alleged romantic and sexual interest in men. Compared to his actual criminal accusations and wrongdoing, a lot of people seemed to treat this supposed revelation as even more serious than these actually abhorrent allegations. If you want proof of this, look no further than DJ Akademiks' recent interview with Quilly, in which the latter says: "I put him in position, no Diddy." Moreover, if you didn't catch the message, he's using that last phrase as a replacement for "no homo," and "No Diddy" is actually trending on social media at press time.

Furthermore, it's unclear if "No Diddy" has a specific point or origin that isn't this interview, although many are pointing to a BNYX tweet that was also among the first very popular uses of it alongside this clip. Odds are that it was anonymously contributed by a random online user who won't go down in the history books due to a lack of credit. After all, plenty of social media trends are defined by unsung heroes, and it's only when they're huge that we can look back and try to find who was responsible. Regardless, there are also plenty of people who won't buy into this trend because they believe Diddy did nothing wrong and is just the victim of false claims.

Quilly & DJ Akademiks Indulge In The "No Diddy" Trend

Whether that's true or not is an impossible question to call without proper investigation, but so many folks have come forward to raise eyebrows at Sean Combs. Still, all this negative media attention and claims of innocence haven't prevented him from popping out every once in a while. For example, Diddy went with his family to Rolling Loud L.A. earlier this month, and while they were quite low-key, they seemed to have a great time. As the rest of the year moves on, it will be a futile attempt to predict what could happen with the Bad Boy mogul in the future.

Fans React To Trend On Twitter

Meanwhile, there are also other issues plaguing the New York businessman, such as his struggling charter school. That said, this new trend shows that some people don't take this very seriously. As such, maybe there will be a sad point in which we reflect on this as more of a viral moment than a moment of change, accountability, and reevaluation. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, log back into HNHH.

