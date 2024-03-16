Diddy's "Crumbling" Charter School Reportedly Plagued By Violence And Dysfunction

"He was supposed to be an inspiration to those children, coming from what you might consider the hood—and he was not," one parent says.

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Arrivals

Parents and students of Diddy's East Harlem charter school were sold a dream of high-end facilities and a top-tier education. Unfortunately, however, it appears as though they've experienced nothing of the sort. A new report by The Cut details the obstacles Capital Prep is currently up against, and features real accounts from 14 parents, students, and former employees.

Aside from boasting “a rigorous college preparatory curriculum,” Capital Prep prides itself in producing “engaged citizens for social justice.” It serves roughly 500 students, grades 6-12, who are mostly Black and low-income. What parents thought would be an excellent opportunity for their children has turned into nothing short of a nightmare, as the school is reportedly plagued by violence and overall dysfunction.

The Cut Dives Into The Chaos Of Capital Prep

Sean "Diddy" Combs Officially Opens Capital Prep Harlem Charter School on August 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

"He was supposed to be an inspiration to those children, coming from what you might consider the hood—and he was not," one disappointed parent says of Diddy. "I thought if Diddy is funding and attaching his name to something, it would be run very tightly, that he was going to give our kids what he didn’t have at that age,” another explains. Parents and students describe understaffing and high teacher turnover, which they claim often took a toll on learning time. They also say that frequent fights, lockdowns, and more are the norm at Capital Prep. Teachers even called the police on students for small behavioral issues like dress code violations.

Reportedly, things grew even worse when the pandemic hit, and students were sent home to attend classes online. “We came home in March and then everything crumbled and it just kept crumbling,” one parent recalls. What do you think of reports that the students of Diddy's Capital Prep are facing various serious issues? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

