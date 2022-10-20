Diddy is no stranger to spreading love to his community. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy Exec surprised students at Capital Preparatory Charter School in the Bronx — a school he co-founded 2020 and donated $1million to.

The school boasts over 200 underserved students from the 6th grade through the 9th and every year. With plans to facilitate 700 students, the goal is for the to add an additional grade at some point. During his visit, the “Gotta Move On” star shared with students, “Here we are teaching y’all with intentions to go out and be leaders and go and make sure you don’t have to live in a reality where you have to be special to be successful.” He added, “This is truly the dream coming true, you know, being, you know, in Forbes is not the dream coming true.”

According to the Bronx Times, Diddy met with educators and community members for five years with talks of increasing academic opportunities for school-aged kids. As well as being a financial supporter, the 52-year old star is now also serving as an advisor.

Excited about the surprise visit, Puff also took to Instagram to gush about the special moment. “This is the 3rd school that I’ve been blessed to open,” he wrote. “My dream has always been to provide children, in communities like the Bronx, the high quality education they deserve. We are grooming future leaders that will change their communities and the world!!”

The school’s principal, Isaiah Brown, revealed that the academy faced many challenges in the beginning, as they opened up during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was very difficult for everyone who was invested with the stakeholders in our school, who come to our school, (and) who visit our school.”

Ultimately, the academy came out on top and is currently thriving. Share your thoughts below.