- RelationshipsKenneth Petty's "Violent Past" Raises Issues In $724K Lawsuit, Nicki Minaj Faces "Provoking" AccusationsThe ongoing legal battle stems from a 2019 Minaj performance in Germany, where the Queen of Rap reportedly didn't take kindly to a security slip-up.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Offers Words Of Wisdom To Young RappersBoosie encourages up-and-coming artists to "stay real."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsTristan Thompson's Miami Night Out Nearly Ended In Fist FightTT was at Papi Steak in the city, and just moments after he made his exit, a brawl erupted outside of the restaurant.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCasanova Reportedly Left Bloody After Brutal Prison AltercationThe altercation allegedly followed Casanova cutting ties with a gang.By Caroline Fisher
- GramPardison Fontaine Supports Women Who Have Faced Injustice Amid Tory Lanez TrialMegan Thee Stallion's boyfriend wrote a note supporting "women especially ones of color" who face ridicule when they are victimized.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Trades Shots With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over OffsetCardi B defended Offset from criticism by Nicole Arbour on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- MusicSaweetie Says Women Are "Running Rap" Due To "Violence & Disrespect" In Men's MusicSaweetie says that women are "running rap" right now.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKiller Mike Pushes Back On ATL Politicians With 2 Chainz By His SideThe rappers attended a City Council meeting to address proposed laws that will shut down small businesses, clubs, and bars after an act of violence.By Erika Marie
- GramYBN Nahmir Threatens Troll: "Shoot Your Mama House Up"Audio clips from DMs surfaced showing Nahmir telling a troll exactly what he would do to him if things escalated. By Erika Marie
- AnticsKylie Jenner Says Tyga Told Her Blac Chyna Attacked Him With Knife During TestimonyKylie Jenner takes the stand in Blac Chyna v. Kardashian trial. By Aron A.
- ViralThe Academy Says It "Does Not Condone Violence Of Any Form" Following Will Smith-Chris Rock AltercationMany social media users seem to disagree with The Academy's official statement.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMaster P Explains Why He Believes We're Losing So Many Young People In Hip HopThe Rap mogul believes we need more leadership from parents and adults who aren't looking "to just have fun" with their kids, but to guide them.By Erika Marie
- GramYella Beezy Challenges Artists Who Rap About Killing People To "Join The Service"He wants them to show fans that they're "bout them lyrics."By Erika Marie
- MusicRZA Talks Rap Glamorizing Violence: "Hip Hop Has Become One-Sided"Recently, radio DJs came forward to say they would no longer play gang-related diss tracks, and RZA speaks on violence being perpetuated in music.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDreamDoll Appears On “Lip Service,” Talks Dating As A Bisexual WomanDreamDoll and the "Lip Service" hosts discussed their relationship preferences as bisexual women.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Chooses ViolenceSha'Carri Richardson makes it clear that she's choosing violence.By Alex Zidel
- TVMartin Lawrence Accused Of Being A Violent "Egomaniac" By "Martin" ActorActor Christopher Williams had a bit part on the famed 1990s series & took to Instagram to detail his experience.By Erika Marie
- TVLena Waithe Hit With Backlash Over Graphic Racist Violence In "Them""Them" gets graphic.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls L.A. "The Most Dangerous City": "They Don't Play"Boosie came to that assessment while discussing the recent robberies of Dr. Dre and Diddy's homes.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor's Mother Pens Open Letter To President-Elect Joe BidenBreonna Taylor's mother penned an open letter to Joe Biden in the Washington Post.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLaverne Cox Details Transphobic Attack In Los Angeles’ Griffin ParkLaverne Cox says she was attacked at Griffin Park, recently.By Cole Blake