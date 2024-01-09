Kenneth Petty's "Violent Past" Raises Issues In $724K Lawsuit, Nicki Minaj Faces "Provoking" Accusations

Nicki Minaj is one of the most well-respected rappers in the music industry today, and she's been romantically involved with other lyricists in the past. Among her highest profile relationships were Meek Mill and Safaree, though the black-haired beauty ultimately opted to settle down with a man who knew her before fame – Kenneth Petty. The couple shares one son, known to the world as Papa Bear. While their focus remains on building their happy family, they can't seem to avoid legal controversies.

According to RadarOnline, Minaj is facing accusations of "provoking" her man to attack security at a 2019 concert after they failed to prevent a fan from rushing the stage. Guards quickly escorted the over-enthused attendee away. Still, the alleged victim claims the Queen of Rap was so upset by what could've happened that she had Petty assault him. First, she was yelling at a female security member, demanding answers about the fan's appearance. At the time, Minaj was allegedly recording the encounter and yelling obscenities. Thomas Weidenmuller then stepped in to defend his co-worker, only for the Trinidadian to lash out at him too.

Nicki Minaj and Her Man Remain in Legal Battle with German Concert Security

Later that day, Weidenmuller met with the mother of one, Petty, and two of her personal guards. "[Minaj] repeatedly screamed obscenities at him. She shouted, “Who do you think you are?” and demanded to know why he interrupted her when she attempted to video record her confrontation with the female security guard. She once again referred to the female security guard as a “f**king b**ch” and falsely insisted that Weidenmüller must have a physical or romantic relationship with her," court documents state. "While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the fact, which stunned and disoriented me. Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon."

After seeking medical attention and undergoing numerous surgeries, Weidenmuller is asking for $724K in damages. He pointed out that Petty has a known history of violence, and that his wife encouraged him regardless of this. On the bright side for Nicki Minaj, she's no longer on her husband's decades-old sexual assault lawsuit. She'll still appear "prominently" in the case, though the couple's attorneys are trying to have Jennifer Hough's allegations thrown out. Read all about that situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

