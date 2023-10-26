Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty’s Legal Troubles: A Breakdown

Nicki Minaj, the talented wordsmith and Grammy-nominated icon, is known for pushing the envelope and creating some of the edgiest music to date. But behind those rhymes lies a love story that's been corrupted by devious behavior. Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have a history dating back to their teenage years. Sparks flew, and in 2019, they threw caution to the wind and tied the knot. However, Petty's life choices have resulted in numerous legal challenges. Among those include allegations, arrests, court appearances, and convictions that have cast a shadow on both Minaj's life and career. At the heart of it all lies a victim of sexual abuse who still hopes for justice.

Kenneth Petty's Criminality

MALIBU CA - APRIL 9: Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj are seen at Nobu on April 9, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images)

In the sunny state of California, which they now call home, Kenneth was required to register as a sex offender to a 1995 attempted rape conviction. In 2019, Kenneth was pulled over for a routine traffic violation in Los Angeles. After all this time, Petty allegedly forgot to register as a sex offender in California. Petty would face up to ten years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for registering.

This stemmed from his attempted rape of Jennifer Hough in 1994 while the two were both 16-years-old. According to documents from The Blast, Hough was allegedly attacked by Petty while walking to school. Court documents claim Petty pressed an object against her back and told her to "keep walking." Hough claimed Petty would have her walk back to his home before raping her at knifepoint. Hough said she was able to escape after hitting Petty with a bottle. Petty would deny the rape allegations all the way up to his conviction which included one count of attempted rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon. Petty would serve four years of an 18- 54-month sentence.

The Legal Thunderdome

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit claiming the couple tried to strong-arm her into retracting her rape accusation. The lawsuit alleged both Nicki and Kenneth directly and indirectly intimidated and harassed Hough. It also claimed they bribed Hough, hoping she would recant her rape accusation.

Hough eventually pulled the plug on her suit against Minaj. A judge would demand both parties take it outside and settle the matter through mediation in 2022. However, things weren't over. In August 2023, Hough brandished new evidence and hoped to drive home her point on Kenneth. She delivered a stern message: “The reason why he has to register is because he’s guilty. There's no room for bullying people into towing the line for a clean image.”

Nicki Minaj In The Crosshairs

These events have cast a long shadow over Nicki Minaj's career who lives with the ghost of Kenneth Petty trailing close behind. Some die-hard fans and fellow artists are emphasizing the need to stick by your loved ones when the storm hits. But the other side?

They're raising their brows, questioning Minaj's choice to marry a man with who's been accused of so many horrible crimes. It's become a cultural maelstrom that's split the legal system and the court of public opinion wide open.

Kenneth Petty: More Legal Trouble

In September 2023, Petty faced house arrest time for a video where he threatened rapper Offset. The Central District of California ordered him to do "up to 120 days in a home detention program." According to the Los Angeles Times, Petty threatened to "knock them veneers out." Offset, though, appeared to be taking it all in stride, laughing it off on social media.

