Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets New Evidence In Sexual Assault Case

Kenneth Petty is dealing with a sexual assault case stemming from an alleged 1994 incident, and it isn’t getting any prettier. Moreover, his accuser Jennifer Hough wants to amend her complaint against him, and to introduce new evidence to strengthen her case. According to an AllHipHop report, it seems like this consists of old photographs provided by the Queens District Attorney’s Office from the alleged altercation. In addition, Hough claimed that Nicki Minaj’s husband violated his plea deal for allegedly harassing and intimidating her throughout this process. Furthermore, she maintained that this is because she rejected an offer from him and his team to scrap prosecution for cash so authorities could remove him from the National Sex Offender Registry.

After looking over previously unreleased records, Hough wants to add a cause of action for attempted r*pe to the accusations. This means that the case would have another crime to evaluate, stack up against Kenneth Petty’s liability, and determine her right to remedy for. These could include monetary damages, although the serious nature of this case could take things further. Still, considering how long this legal process has been, it’s too soon to know whether that will change based on this evidence.

Nicki Minaj & Kennet Petty In New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Kenneth Petty and Rapper Nicki Minaj are seen leaving the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

On that note, the new evidence itself is quite harrowing, as its photographic depictions of the crime are unfiltered. For example, it depicts the knife used in the altercation, pictures of the room in which it allegedly occurred, and Hough herself. Specifically, you can see bruises on her side and marks on her neck, which she accused Petty of leaving by choking her. If the court finds her new cause of action significant, they will continue to deliberate on this case.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has already been severed from Petty’s case, as she was once involved thanks to the intimidation and harassment claims. It’s all a legal whirlwind for the two at the moment, as one’s actions affect another’s. With this newly presented evidence in mind, they could still have this haunt over them for longer than they might’ve thought. Keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on the Kenneth Petty case.

