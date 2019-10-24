accuser
- MusicJimmy Iovine’s Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Case To Settle Out Of CourtJimmy Iovine has reached an agreement with his accuser.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy's Gang Assault Accuser Has "Public-Facing Identity," His Legal Team WarnsSean Combs' lawyers argue that the anonymous alleged victim should be made public, but asked for extreme caution in doing so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wins Second Lawsuit Against HimPriscilla Rainey accused the rapper of establishing shell companies to avoid his obligations to fulfill a default judgement in their first case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He's Only Paid $500K Of $7M JudgementAccording to Priscilla Rainey, the rapper used shell companies and finance juggles to avoid his due payments to her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets New Evidence In Sexual Assault CaseHis accuser is strengthening her case with shocking new revelations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Fails To Sanction Husband Kenneth Petty's Assault AccuserAccording to court documents, the "Super Freaky Girl" took issue with "wild" statements that Petty's accuser's lawyer made to the judge.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeMarilyn Manson Ex-Accuser Recants Allegations, Claims Rachel Evan Woods "Manipulated" HerA former accuser of Marilyn Manson claims Evan Rachel Wood "manipulated" into making rape allegations against the musician. By Aron A.
- SportsGeorge Foreman Hits Sexual Assault Accuser With Countersuit: ReportGeorge Foreman believes he is being extorted.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGervonta Davis Claims His Accuser Put Poop On His ToothbrushGervonta Davis showed pictures of poop smeared toothbrushes on his Instagram story.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTrey Songz Accused Of Injuring Woman In Hit-And-Run IncidentThe recording artist is accused of injuring a woman's hand with his vehicle and speeding off. By Madusa S.
- MoviesKevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Case After Accuser’s DeathThe disgraced actor settles. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Accuser Commits Suicide: ReportOne of Kevin Spacey's sexual assault accusers sadly committed suicide on Christmas Day.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Is Not So Sure Jocelyn Savage Is Telling The Whole TruthMore news from the twisted world surrounding R. Kelly.By Arielle London
- SportsAntonio Brown Claims Rape Accuser Ruined His Career, Files CountersuitBrown says the original lawsuit was a revenge plot.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeCuba Gooding Jr.'s Accused Of Two More Acts Of Sexual MisconductCuba's not getting cleared anytime soon. By Chantilly Post