Shannon Sharpe's Defamation Accuser Explains Why She's Suing Him For $20 Million

BY Cole Blake 470 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fanatics Super Bowl Party
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Shannon Sharpe attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)
The defamation case comes after Shannon Sharpe settled another lawsuit with an anonymous woman for $50 million.

Jimalita Tillman, who is currently suing Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson for $20 million over a claim that they allegedly spread “false and defamatory statements” about her, discussed the case during an appearance on The Morning Hustle on Monday. In doing so, she explained that the drama stems from when she attended Usher's concert in London.

Speaking about a viral interaction she had with the iconic singer during the show, Sharpe and Johnson falsely alleged on their podcast, Nightcap, that Tillman was married and now getting a divorce over the moment. In reality, she says she was single while attending the concert.

"I'm a private citizen, and in the rules when it comes to that... you better fact check and double check what you're saying and what you're doing, because it's wrong," Tillman said, as caught by Complex. "I'm not a public figure."

"The other thing about it is people, like smaller-level platforms, were citing him as the journalistic news source where it came from," she said. In turn, she claimed that the allegations impacted her professional life. "Every time I enter a meeting for funding, for programming and activations and things, it comes up. I'm tired of being the punchline when it comes to that aspect," she said.

"He knows better," Tillman further said of Sharpe. "You should be able to double check what you're saying. And the way they kept my image up, the way they kept it going in the chat and was going on and on, it was mortifying. This institution of Shay Shay Media does not have a policy in place about false information, reporting information, retracting. There is nothing anywhere on Shay Shay Media that states that. They do not feel that they have to be held accountable, and they do. They're one of many."

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Jokes About “Light” Pockets After Settling $50 Million Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe ESPN Firing

The defamation lawsuit comes after ESPN parted ways with Shannon Sharpe, late last month. That move came after he settled a $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe. In her lawsuit, Doe brought forth allegations of rape. 

Despite that settlement, Sharpe still denied “all allegations of coercion or misconduct.” “The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios,” his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, said, according to the New York Post.

Read More: Meek Mill Issues Blunt Response To Shannon Sharpe’s ESPN Exit

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
shannon-sharpe-defamation-lawsuit-sports-news Sports Shannon Sharpe Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit For Alleged Defamation Of Usher Concertgoer 1.9K
Shannon Sharpe Light Pockets Sports News Sports Shannon Sharpe Jokes About “Light” Pockets After Settling $50 Million Lawsuit 991
NFL: AFC Championship-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos Sports Shannon Sharpe Out At ESPN After Settling $50 Million Alleged Rape Lawsuit 2.4K
Syndication: Savannah Morning News Sports Shannon Sharpe Breaks Silence On ESPN Firing After $50 Million Alleged Rape Lawsuit 1135
Comments 0