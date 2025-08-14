Mo’Nique Breaks Silence On Shannon Sharpe's Bombshell Lawsuit Settlement

BY Cole Blake
CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Mo'Nique attends the 35th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards at the InterContinental Hotel on January 16, 2010 in Century City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for LAFCA)
Shannon Sharpe recently agreed to a $50 million settlement with an anonymous woman who brought allegations of rape against him.

Mo’Nique has broken her silence on the bombshell lawsuit that Shannon Sharpe recently settled for $50 million. In doing so, she took to social media to share a video of herself defending the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Mo'Nique began by advising her followers to "be careful" in their "judgments," "ridicule," and "statements." She explained: "We've all not walked the perfect line, we've all had mistakes, we've all taken a fall, we've all had to get up and get to going again. So, that is my brother and I love my brother. I know what it feels like to be thrown away. I know what it feels like for people to quit on you and give up on you. That won't be me. Shannon Sharpe? That's Shay Shay, baby. We love him."

She continued: "I was doing a show in one city, one night, somebody said his name and I heard this woman in the crowd and she said, 'Boo,' and I said, 'No, you won't do that. No, you will not do that. Whatever you feeling about my brother, if you ain't got something nice to say, be quiet.'"

Shannon Sharpe Allegations

As for the aforementioned lawsuit, an anonymous woman brought allegations of rape against Sharpe. Despite settling, he still denied the claims. "The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios,” his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, said, according to the New York Post.

After agreeing to the settlement, Sharpe parted ways with ESPN. He still has his popular podcasts, Club Shay Shay as well as Nightcap, which he co-hosts with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

Mo'Nique isn't the only comedian to weigh in on Shannon Sharpe's recent legal drama. Luenell recently trolled him during an episode of the talk show, Dish Nation. “Was that little slut worth all of that money?” Luenell asked, as caught by Complex. “Shannon Sharpe suffers from the same thing that Dennis Rodman suffers from. I’m ugly, but I made it anyway.”

