Shannon Sharpe Out At ESPN After Settling $50 Million Alleged Rape Lawsuit

NFL: AFC Championship-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Despite his departure from ESPN, Shannon Sharpe is continuing to host his popular "Club Shay Shay" and "Nightcap" podcasts.

ESPN has officially cut ties with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe after he settled a $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe. In her lawsuit, Die accused him of alleged rape. The Athletic was the first report to first Sharpe's departure on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the settlement, Sharpe still denied “all allegations of coercion or misconduct” in a statement at the time. “The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios,” his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, said, according to the New York Post.

Sharpe previously stepped away from his role at ESPN back in April. He served as a regular contributor to the popular morning series, First Take, alongside Stephen A. Smith. “At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me,” Sharpe said. ESPN agreed with the decision at the time, telling Variety in a statement: “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

Shannon Sharpe "Club Shay Shay" Podcast
NFL: Super Bowl LI-NFL Honors
Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL former player Shannon Sharpe arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe has yet to comment on the reports of his departure from ESPN. He still hosts the podcasts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco, which remain popular.

He's not the only former professional athlete to wind up in headlines on Wednesday. Gilbert Arenas, who has coincidentally also appeared on ESPN's First Take, was arrested by authorities earlier in the day, as part of a federal indictment alleging he operated an illegal gambling business. He's expected to make an appearance in court at some point later in the day.

