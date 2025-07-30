ESPN has officially cut ties with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe after he settled a $50 million lawsuit from an anonymous plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe. In her lawsuit, Die accused him of alleged rape. The Athletic was the first report to first Sharpe's departure on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the settlement, Sharpe still denied “all allegations of coercion or misconduct” in a statement at the time. “The evidence paints a clear picture: this was a consensual, adult relationship that included role-playing, sexual language, and fantasy scenarios,” his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, said, according to the New York Post.

Sharpe previously stepped away from his role at ESPN back in April. He served as a regular contributor to the popular morning series, First Take, alongside Stephen A. Smith. “At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me,” Sharpe said. ESPN agreed with the decision at the time, telling Variety in a statement: “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

Shannon Sharpe "Club Shay Shay" Podcast

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL former player Shannon Sharpe arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe has yet to comment on the reports of his departure from ESPN. He still hosts the podcasts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco, which remain popular.