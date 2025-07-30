Gilbert Arenas Arrested For Alleged Role In Operating An Illegal Gambling Business

BY Cole Blake 895 Views
FRISCO, TEXAS - JULY 23: Head coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies runs out during introductions against the Trilogy during BIG3 Week Six at Comerica Center on July 23, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
The indictment alleges that Gilbert Arenas rented out his mansion to host high-stakes card games from September 2021 to July 2022.

Gilbert Arenas has been arrested as part of a federal indictment alleging he operated an illegal gambling business, according to a new report from TMZ. Police detained him in Southern California on Wednesday. He's expected to make an appearance in court at some point later in the day.

The indictment claims that the former NBA star, along with five co-defendants, allegedly rented out his Encino mansion to hold high-stakes card games from September 2021 to July 2022. "At Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas’ behalf," a press release from the Justice Department alleges.

The release also references Yevgeni Gershman, a 49-year-old suspected organized crime figure from Israel. "Gershman hired young women who, in exchange for tips, served drinks, provided massages, and offered companionship to the poker players. The women were charged a “tax” – a percentage of their earnings from working the games. Chefs, valets, and armed security guards also were hired to staff these illegal poker games," the department further alleges.

Gilbert Arenas Charges

All-in-all, authorities are charging Arenas with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. If convicted, he will face upwards of five years in federal prison for each count.

His arrest comes as another former NBA star, Marcus Morris, is also facing legal trouble. Authorities have charged him fraud for allegedly writing checks with insufficient funds at two Las Vegas casinos. In May 2024, he allegedly used bad checks to get $115,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Then, in June 2024, he got around $150,000 through the same method at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. A judge in Florida denied his attempt at getting out on bond, earlier this week.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
