Gilbert Arenas has been arrested as part of a federal indictment alleging he operated an illegal gambling business, according to a new report from TMZ. Police detained him in Southern California on Wednesday. He's expected to make an appearance in court at some point later in the day.

The indictment claims that the former NBA star, along with five co-defendants, allegedly rented out his Encino mansion to hold high-stakes card games from September 2021 to July 2022. "At Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas’ behalf," a press release from the Justice Department alleges.

The release also references Yevgeni Gershman, a 49-year-old suspected organized crime figure from Israel. "Gershman hired young women who, in exchange for tips, served drinks, provided massages, and offered companionship to the poker players. The women were charged a “tax” – a percentage of their earnings from working the games. Chefs, valets, and armed security guards also were hired to staff these illegal poker games," the department further alleges.

Gilbert Arenas Charges

All-in-all, authorities are charging Arenas with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. If convicted, he will face upwards of five years in federal prison for each count.