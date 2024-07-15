Gilbert Arenas Argues Why LeBron James' Bronny Push Has Made Insecure Fathers Jealous

Gilbert Arenas isn't buying the nepotism accusations.

Gilbert Arenas appeared on DJ Vlad's YouTube channel to discuss a variety of topics. One question that arose was about Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th overall pick. Next season, he and LeBron will be the first father-son duo in NBA history. The pick garnered a mixed reaction, with some praising the significance of the moment. Others made nepotism accusations, arguing that if the Lakers didn't draft him, no one else would have.

Gilbert Arenas offered a different perspective, explaining that Bronny likely had other interested teams if agent Rich Paul had to make phone calls dissuading front offices from selecting him. Paul threatened to send Bronny to play in Australia if any other team drafted him. That move allowed the Lakers to draft him without fear of him being selected earlier. LeBron, who does not have many years as an NBA player left, will mentor his son as he navigates the early years as a professional athlete. Arenas also argued that any criticism levied towards LeBron for ensuring his son a spot on an NBA roster stems from insecure fathers wishing they did more for their children.

Gilbert Arenas Reacts To Nepotism Accusations Against LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers

"Fathers have passed on their businesses, their teams, to their kids, and no one says anything. So, the fact that he used his leverage to get his son on the team is a problem? That's insecurity right there," said Arenas. On the latest episode of his Gil's Arena podcast, Arenas was asked what the expectations should be for Bronny's rookie season. He replied that Bronny will be a spectator, jokingly saying that he'll be on the sideline yelling "Go Daddy Go!" while LeBron is on the court. He also said that Bronny will use all his time around the team to learn how to be great.