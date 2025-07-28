Former NBA Star Marcus Morris Arrested On Fraud Charge

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
Mar 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) dribbles beside Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Marcus Morris last played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Marcus Morris was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Sunday on a charge of fraud for allegedly writing a check with insufficient funds. The New York Post reports that police apprehended him at an airport. While booked in Florida, the case is reportedly connected to another state. He is being held without bond.

Marcus’ brother and fellow NBA player, Markieff Morris, came to his defense with a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night. In doing so, he told fans to expect a response from Marcus on Monday. He also downplayed the seriousness of the situation. “The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud sh*t," he wrote in the post. "They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this sh*t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird sh*t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

Marcus Morris Legal Troubles

It's not the first time Marcus Morris has found himself in legal trouble. Back in 2012, he entered a diversion program due to a battery charge. Additionally, he was charged but eventually found not guilty of assault regarding an alleged fight in 2015.

The Houston Rockets drafted Marcus with the 14th overall pick back in 2011. He last played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season. Throughout his 13-year career, he also played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers. Earlier this year, he started appearing on ESPN’s First Take.

In 2024, Marcus was awarded the key to the City of Philadelphia for his contributions on and off the court, according to NBC Philadelphia. He and his brother created the charitable organization, Family Over Everything Foundation, which helps members of underserved communities.

