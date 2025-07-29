A judge in Florida has denied Marcus Morris' attempt at getting out of jail on bond after the former NBA star was arrested in Broward County on Sunday on charges of fraud for allegedly writing checks with insufficient funds.

According to TMZ, prosecutors accuse Morris of stealing over $250,000 from two Las Vegas casinos. In May 2024, he allegedly used bad checks to get $115,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Then, in June 2024, he got around $150,000 through the same method at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Police took him into custody at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Sunday.

Marcus’ brother and fellow NBA player, Markieff Morris, spoke out in his defense with a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night. In doing so, he told fans to expect a response from Marcus on Monday. “The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud sh*t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this sh*t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird sh*t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

Marcus Morris Legal History

Marcus Morris has found himself in legal trouble on multiple occasions over the years. In 2012, he got hit with a battery charge and entered a diversion program. After that, he was charged but eventually found not guilty of assault due to his alleged involvement in a fight in 2015.