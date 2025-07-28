Deion Sanders' extended absence from offseason football camps in Boulder, Colorado prompted some concern among fans, as it was reported that he was dealing with an unspecified health issue. It was a mystery what exactly he was up against until today (July 28), when he confirmed that he'd been diagnosed with bladder cancer. Fortunately, he and his medical team also confirmed that he underwent surgery to remove his bladder. Now, there are no traces of cancer, per ESPN.

"This was not an easy task. ... It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn't a cakewalk. It wasn't easy," Sanders explained, revealing that he lost about 25 pounds amid the ordeal. "That was a fight, but we made it."

Colorado team trainer Lauren Askevold went on to commend Sanders for his strength throughout the battle. "He never folded one time and never wavered," she said. "You couldn't ask for a better patient because he wants to get up and get going right. So it's been awesome. It's been a hectic journey, but there's a blessing very in disguise with all this."

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Isaiah J. Downing / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders went on to share that while he's on the road to recovery, he's had to make some lifestyle changes since his surgery. "I can't pee like I used to," he admitted with a laugh. "I depend on Depends. ... I'm making a joke out of it, but it is real. It is real. It is real. If you see a port-a-potty on the sideline, it is real, I'm just telling you. You're going to see one at practice, on the sideline [in games]."

In a social media video shared yesterday, Sanders also revealed that he made a will amid the health scare. “Yesterday was tough because I had to make a will," he said, per PEOPLE. "That's not easy, at all, to think that you might not be there, but you want to make sure everybody is straight."